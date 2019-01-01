The Changing Fundamentals of US-China Relations

by Evan S. Medeiros

Longer-term structural and short-term cyclical drivers are both pushing US-China relations in a more competitive direction, while classic buffers and stabilizers are arguably inoperative. US-China competition is, thus, more of a condition than a strategy, leading the former NSC senior director for Asia to argue that calling for competition with China is not enough; the key debates are how the United States competes—with what tools, on what issues, and at what costs.

Download the print version